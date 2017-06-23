WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel's separation wall destroying Palestinian livelihood
The separation wall is destroying Palestinian businesses and making life impossible in the West Bank.
The wall that divides Israel from the West Bank was erected in 2002 and continues to cripple Palestinian lives today. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 23, 2017

Qalqilya is a Palestinian city in the occupied West Bank that is cut off from the surrounding villages. Fifteen years ago the separation wall, which surrounds the city on three sides, was built.

Many of the 50,000 who live there used to commute regularly into Israel, but these days only a few thousand cross checkpoints.

Enas once had three shops selling cosmetics and women's clothes.Her business now is restricted to one room in her home.

"After 2002, the building of the wall and the pressure we've had, I felt I was drowning. I lost sales through the blockade, and the economic situation became bad. I had to close one shop, and shut the second one three years ago. In 2013, I closed my market stall and moved everything to my house," she says.

TRT World correspondent Iolo ap Dafydd looks at how Qalqilya has been affected by the wall.

SOURCE:TRT World
