Turkish security forces have killed 60 PKK terrorists in counter-terrorism operations in eastern and southeastern Turkey in the past week, the military said on Friday.

Turkish General Staff said that the terrorists were killed in Sirnak, Hakkari, Diyarbakir, Bingol, Elazig and Siirt provinces.

Top-level regional leaders who were wanted under a Turkish green notice, were also killed in the operation.

A green notice is Turkeys' version of a most wanted list.

Hand grenades, machine guns, rocket launchers and other various weapons were seized during the operations.

Approximately 3,890 kg of ammonium nitrate, gas cylinders, mines and a large amount of ammunition, cables and fuses, possibly used in bomb making,were also captured.

58 shelters as well as caves and storage used by terrorists, were destroyed.

Contraband confiscated in the past week included over 3.5 million bits of hemp roots, 2,767 kg of powdered cannabis as well as 8,857 kg of powdered hashish, 7,400 litres of smuggled fuel and over 34 million packets of smuggled cigarettes.

The statement added that 7,851 illegal migrants were stopped at Turkey's borders.

Ten soldiers were killed and 36 others were injured during the anti-terror operations.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU, resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.