Myanmar Muslims continue to face restrictions on religion
Human rights activists had a lot of hope when Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League For Democracy came into power last year. But the expectations have not been met.
By Staff Reporter
June 24, 2017

More than one year after Myanmar's transition from a military dictatorship to a civilian government, many Muslims in Yangon feel they face discrimination as well as restrictions on practising religion and that the government has not done enough to clamp down on it.

Human rights activists had a lot of expectations when Aung San Suu Kyi - who had been globally celebrated as a heroine of democracy - and her National League For Democracy came into power last year, amid soaring hopes among both her backers in Western governments and ordinary voters at home.

A year on things look very different and the expectations have not been met. Dave Grunebaum reports from Yangon.

