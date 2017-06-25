Rescue workers in China continued searching on Sunday for 118 people still missing more than 24 hours after a landslide buried a mountain village.

Hopes were fading after the recovery on Saturday of 15 bodies were pulled out of the rock and mud during the first day of the search.

A couple and their two-month-old baby were found alive in the hours after the massive landslide crashed down on the village of Xinmo, in the southwest province of Sichuan as dawn broke on Saturday. But there was no news of any other survivors being found.

Authorities had not updated an overnight toll of 15 confirmed dead, but geological experts said that chances of survival for the missing were slim, state-owned Xinhua news agency reported.

"We weren't able to pull anyone out alive," Wu Youheng who lives in a neighbouring village and rushed to help rescue efforts on Saturday, said.

"We pulled out two people but they were already dead. I think it's too late, they're unlikely to find anyone else alive."

Prone to landslides

Wu said that the area was prone to landslides but the scale of Saturday's slide was unprecedented.

Wu's wife, Zhang Xiaohong, said that they often sleep in other villages because of fear of landslides but can't afford to move to the safer capital of Mao county, where Xinmo is located.

At risk from more landslides in the area, a massive rescue effort involving more than 3,000 rescue workers was underway, Xinhua reported.

The names of the missing were posted on government websites, it said.

State broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) showed images of industrial excavators removing rubble from a hillside along with workers in hard hats.

Heavy rain triggered the landslide, authorities said, although further light showers expected today and Monday were not expected to affect search efforts, CCTV reported.

Reports of the landslide remained largely absent from wider Chinese media apart from Xinhua, CCTV and party mouthpiece People's Daily.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres in offering his condolences said in a statement that the UN is prepared to offer any needed support.

Sichuan province is prone to earthquakes, including a 8.0 magnitude tremor in central Sichuan's Wenchuan county in 2008 that killed nearly 70,000 people.