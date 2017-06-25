WORLD
3 MIN READ
US urges Qatar and Saudi-led group to resolve dispute
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates sent a 13-point list of demands in return for an end to a three-week-old diplomatic and trade boycott of Doha. But Qatar rejected the demands as unrealistic.
US urges Qatar and Saudi-led group to resolve dispute
The US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson said &quot;a lowering of rhetoric&quot; would help ease the tension. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 25, 2017

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Sunday called on Qatar and a Saudi-led group of four Arab states to sit down together in order to try to reach a resolution.

"A productive next step would be for each of the countries to sit together and continue this conversation," Tillerson said in a statement.

"We believe our allies and partners are stronger when they are working together towards one goal which we all agree is stopping terrorism and countering extremism."

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates boycotted Qatar on June 5, accusing it of supporting terrorism and extremism.

The four states sent a 13-point list of demands on Thursday in return for an end to a nearly three-week-old diplomatic and trade "blockade" of Doha.

The demands included closing Al Jazeera television, curbing relations with Iran, shutting the Turkish base and paying reparations.

But Qatar on Saturday rejected the demands as unrealistic, calling the blockade "illegal."

Qatar insists that the moves against it have more to do with long-standing differences than with the fight against extremism.

"It is about limiting Qatar's sovereignty and outsourcing our foreign policy," said Sheikh Saif bin Ahmed Al-Thani, a government spokesman.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday dubbed the ultimatum "against international law."

Kuwait is helping mediate the dispute.

"Lowering of rhetoric"

Tillerson attempted to soothe fraying tempers in a statement Sunday, following days of telephone diplomacy with Riyadh and Doha.

"While some of the elements will be very difficult for Qatar to meet, there are significant areas which provide a basis for ongoing dialogue leading to resolution," Tillerson said.

"We believe our allies and partners are stronger when they are working together towards one goal which we all agree is stopping terrorism and countering extremism," he said.

"A lowering of rhetoric would also help ease the tension."

The diplomatic tiff, which some observers believe President Donald Trump might have encouraged through his full-throated support for Saudi Arabia during a recent visit, could threaten the future of a huge US air base in Qatar.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us