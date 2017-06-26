WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump to host Modi in first face-to-face meeting
Relations between the US and India warmed up under the Obama administration. But after Trump got elected, obstacles emerged on issues such as trade and visas for Indians wanting to work in the United States.
Trump to host Modi in first face-to-face meeting
Trump administration officials say that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump are cut from the same cloth. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 26, 2017

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold their first face-to-face meeting in Washington on Monday, seeking to boost US-Indian relations despite differences over trade, the Paris climate accord and immigration.

Trump administration officials have pointed to both leaders' impact on social media – each has more than 30 million Twitter followers – as proof that they are cut from the same cloth, and predicted the two would get along well.

While progress is expected in defence trade and cooperation, there is friction elsewhere.

For many Indians, it is the visa issue that is uppermost in their minds.

Trump campaigned on an "America First" platform. Part of that was a promise to overhaul the H1-B visa system, which thousands of Indians use to work in the United States.

But as TRT World's Rebecca Bundhun reports from Mumbai, already their options are narrowing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us