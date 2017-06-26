WORLD
3 MIN READ
Taekwondo brings South and North Korea together for the first time
North Korea's rare visit has spurred a frenzy in South Korea as hundreds of people rushed to see the taekwondo competition.
Taekwondo brings South and North Korea together for the first time
The 2017 WTF World Taekwondo Championships is taking place in Muju, South Korea in June 24-30, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 26, 2017

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in on Saturday attended the World Taekwondo Championship and, with North Korean athletes present for the first time, said he hoped to see an inter-Korean team at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation (ITF) showcased their performance at the opening ceremony of the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) World Taekwondo Championships in Muju, about 239 km south of Seoul.

It is their first demonstration in a WTF competition in South Korea.

Competitors from more than 180 countries are in Muju for the championship.

TRT World's Joseph Kim has the story.

Too late for proposal

A leading North Korean sports official believes it is too late to consider Moon's proposal to form a unified team, saying that the political tension must be resolved first.

North Korean International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Chang Ung ruled out the idea of a North-South team, telling the Dong-a Ilbo newspaper that it was an unrealistic aim in the present political climate.

"It took us 22 rounds of talks to set up that joint (table tennis) team for the 1991 games. It took us five months," Chang, who is leading the North Korea delegation at the taekwondo event, said.

"That's the reality we face."

Chang also ruled out the possibility of using venues in the North to co-host the February 9-25 Winter Games and dismissed the notion that a unified team would help improve ties by saying, "The Olympics should not be used for a political aim."

"As an expert of the Olympics, it is a little late to be talking about co-hosting. It's easy to talk about co-hosting, but it is never easy to solve practical problems for that. It's the same for forming a joint team for ice hockey," Chang added.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us