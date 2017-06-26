WORLD
2 MIN READ
Britons in Germany apply for citizenship amid Brexit uncertainty
Almost 3,000 UK nationals were granted German citizenship last year, an increase of over more than 300 percent.
Britons in Germany apply for citizenship amid Brexit uncertainty
German, British and European Union flags fly in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany July 20, 2016. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
June 26, 2017

As the UK releases its proposal outlining the rights it is prepared to give EU nationals living in the country, Britons across Europe are also watching the Brexit talks closely.

UK national Jonny Whitlam has lived in Berlin for most of his adult life. As an EU citizen, he's allowed to live and work in any of the bloc's twenty eight countries. But since his native country voted to leave the EU last year, the 28-year-old tour guide has had major worries about the been very worried about his future.

To protect himself, he's started the process of trying to become a German citizen, which involves proving his language ability and civic knowledge.

"You do tend to think of the worst. So, what happens… we lose our right to live, we lose our right to work, we have to move away, you lose those connections with friends. You lose your entire life," he says.

TRT World's Ira Spitzer reports with more from Berlin.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us