WORLD
2 MIN READ
Romania's former economy minister designated as new PM
President Klaus Iohannis endorsed Mihai Tudose's nomination after ruling Social Democrats picked Tudose to replace the ousted Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu who was toppled last week in a no-confidence motion.
Romania's former economy minister designated as new PM
Mihai Tudose (R) replaces former Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu (L) after Grindeanu's failure to relax anti-corruption rules. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
June 26, 2017

Romania's president appointed Mihai Tudose as prime minister on Monday, clearing the way for a new leftist Social-Democrat-led government to be formed by the end of this week.

"Taking into consideration the current crisis, the urgency to end it ... as it harms the economy (and) Romania's external image abroad, I have decided to name Mihai Tudose as prime minister-designate," President Klaus Iohannis said.

Earlier the Social Democrats picked economy minister Tudose to replace the prime minister they ousted last week, raising hopes for an end to political deadlock as early as Thursday, their leader said.

Social Democrat (or PSD) lawmakers voted out their cabinet in a no-confidence motion on Wednesday last week, accusing then-premier Sorin Grindeanu of failing to fulfil promises he made during December's elections.

Analysts said many party members were unhappy with Grindeanu's failure to relax anti-corruption rules – his government had to withdraw plans to decriminalise several graft offences after massive street protests.

Vote of confidence

Tudose, 50, now has 10 days to gain the vote of confidence in his government and his programme.

MPs are likely to vote on Tudose's nomination on Thursday - a formality given that the PSD holds a parliamentary majority with its ALDE ally.

Normally, as party leader, LiviuDragnea would be the prime minister, but in 2016 he was convicted of vote rigging, which disqualifies him from holding the post.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us