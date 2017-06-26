WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan PM reaches out to tanker fire survivors
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif cut short visit to London to meet the tanker fire victims. An overturned fuel tanker burst into flames on Sunday killing at least 150 people who had rushed to the scene of the highway accident to gather leaking oil.
Pakistan PM reaches out to tanker fire survivors
Nawaz Sharif (R) comforts family members of the victims of fuel tanker fire incident during his visit to Bahawalpur. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 26, 2017

Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday cut short a trip to London to visit the survivors of an oil tanker explosion, which killed more than 150 people.

The tanker crashed on a highway near the city of Bahawalpur on Sunday after its load burst into flames after civilians from a nearby town went to collect the spilled fuel.

Sharif gave cheques of $10,000 to each burn victim but conceded it's little consolation for the despairing families.

"Life is a priceless asset of a human being, and also for his or her family. We are just giving them support and a donation to minimise their difficulties," he said.

TRT World'sKieran Burke has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us