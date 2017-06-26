Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday cut short a trip to London to visit the survivors of an oil tanker explosion, which killed more than 150 people.

The tanker crashed on a highway near the city of Bahawalpur on Sunday after its load burst into flames after civilians from a nearby town went to collect the spilled fuel.

Sharif gave cheques of $10,000 to each burn victim but conceded it's little consolation for the despairing families.

"Life is a priceless asset of a human being, and also for his or her family. We are just giving them support and a donation to minimise their difficulties," he said.

TRT World'sKieran Burke has more details.