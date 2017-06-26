Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo won a chaotic Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.

Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel finished fourth after being penalised for swerving into rival Lewis Hamilton who came home in fifth place.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas finished second after overcoming a first-lap collision with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen.

Canadian teenager Lance Stroll was third for his first podium after being pipped on the line by Bottas.

Ferrari's Vettel dropped from second to ninth, after a 10-second stop-go penalty for steering into race leader Hamilton under safety car conditions after a red-flag stoppage.

"Nothing happened, did it?" Vettel said to Sky Sports. "He brake-checked me as well, so what do you expect? I'm sure he didn't do it on purpose but for sure it was not the right move."

"I got damage, he risked damage," added the German. "After the incident, we were side by side, I raised my hand and showed him that I wasn't happy with that."

Vettel was incredulous when he learnt of the 10-second penalty on lap 32. Hamilton complained over his radio that the sanction was insufficient.

Hamilton's hopes of victory ended when he had to pit due to a loose headrest.

"I don't really care about (what happened)," Hamilton later said. "It's done and dusted and we move on."

Vettel leads the F1 Drivers' Championship

Vettel leads the overall standings on 153 points ahead of Briton Hamilton on 139 and Finland's Bottas with 111.

Australian Ricciardo's first victory since he won the Malaysian Grand Prix last year lifted him to fourth on 92.

"I can't really believe it," said Ricciardo. "It was a crazy race. We knew the podium was a chance after the restart, then we heard of the problems with Lewis and Seb.

The 18-year-old Stroll's previous best had been a ninth-placed finish on home soil earlier this month.

On Sunday, he kept his nerve under pressure to become the youngest Formula One driver to make the podium in his maiden season.

The anticipated Mercedes dominance was tested early on when Bottas came off the kerb and collided with Ferrari rival Raikkonen, forcing both Finns into the pits.

Raikkonen was ultimately forced to retire later in the race.

Bottas staged a comeback, emulating his fine performance on the Sochi street circuit to battle back to a podium position before overhauling Stroll on the line.

Force India's Esteban Ocon finished sixth, equalling his career-best performance. However, he may rue missing out on the podium after clashing with Mexican team mate Sergio Perez, whose retirement ended his 37-race streak of consecutive finishes.

Ricciardo's Red Bull team mate Max Verstappen was the pacesetter during practice on Friday. But on Sunday he was forced to retire for the fourth time in the last six races with engine trouble on lap 11 after the Dutchman attempted to attack Perez and take third.