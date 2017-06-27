POLITICS
New Zealand reclaim America's Cup with crushing win over US
Emirates Team New Zealand claimed international sport's oldest trophy with a stunning 7-1 victory in Bermuda's Great Sound.
New Zealand almost whitewashing the US holders with a revolutionary boat and a new superstar sailor. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 27, 2017

New Zealand lifted the America's Cup on Monday, almost whitewashing the US holders with a revolutionary boat and a new superstar sailor avenging a humbling defeat four years ago.

Emirates Team New Zealand claimed international sport's oldest trophy with a stunning 7-1 victory in Bermuda's Great Sound, with 26-year-old Peter Burling becoming the youngest helmsman to secure sailing's biggest prize.

In doing so, Burling usurped New Zealand's nemesis, Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill, who won the cup in 2010, aged 30, and was hoping for a third successive victory.

Larry Ellison, the billionaire Oracle founder, dressed in Oracle Team USA kit, came ashore from his boat to greet both teams after a fascinating battle of wills and technology.

But the focus was on Olympic champion Burling, who showered his jubilant teammates and support crew with champagne after their sleek black, red and white catamaran crossed the line.

"We're all ecstatic about what we have managed to achieve and we are on top of the world, it's going to be a good night," Burling said after coolly steering his space-age 15-metre foiling catamaran to yet another win over Spithill.

"They really were a class above in this America's Cup ... They out-sailed us and had a better boat ... really well done," Spithill said, later adding that there were many things his team would have done differently.

Spithill, one of the world's most successful sailors, said it was too soon to say what he or the US team would do next.

