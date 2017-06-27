WORLD
1 MIN READ
Poverty fuels Pakistan's illegal organ trade
About 25,000 people suffer kidney failure each year in Pakistan, but only 10 percent receive dialysis and less than 2 percent are able to get a transplant.
The World Health Oragnisation says a shortage of organs for transplant has fuelled a black market in places like China and Southeast Asia. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 27, 2017

Poverty in Pakistan is forcing many people to illegally sell their kidneys with authorities struggling to stop the illegal practise.

"I have many problems now. You saw me washing the dishes. I even struggle to sweep. People talk about me when I haven't done my work but I don't tell them my secret. I gave birth to five children. I was in so much pain," said organ donor Bushra Bibi.

The World Health Oragnisation says a shortage of organs for transplant has fuelled a black market in places like China and Southeast Asia.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
