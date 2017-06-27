Poverty in Pakistan is forcing many people to illegally sell their kidneys with authorities struggling to stop the illegal practise.

"I have many problems now. You saw me washing the dishes. I even struggle to sweep. People talk about me when I haven't done my work but I don't tell them my secret. I gave birth to five children. I was in so much pain," said organ donor Bushra Bibi.

The World Health Oragnisation says a shortage of organs for transplant has fuelled a black market in places like China and Southeast Asia.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis has more details.