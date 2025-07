Hundreds of children fathered by foreign Daesh militants are in a diplomatic limbo.

In some cases, they have no country to call home. One orphan is even being held in a Libyan prison.

There's no way of knowing just how many children have been born to Daesh fighters in Iraq and Libya.

The issue is further complicated by laws in those countries that dictate citizenship can only be obtained through the father.

TRT World'sChelsea Carter has the story.