The ATM turns 50
The ATM is such an integrated part of life for billions of people around the world, their supporters say that in whatever form there is at least another 50 years of life left to come.
A woman uses a golden ATM, marking the location of the first 'hole in the wall,' which opened fifty years ago, in Enfield, Britain June 27, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 27, 2017

The 50-year-old Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has resisted the pull towards a cashless economy.

The world's first ATM was placed in the London suburb of Enfield, where here was the local high school gospel choir to mark the unique birthday party.

"I think the cash machine will always have some use, but I think the use will evolve over time as we move towards the cash free society where it will matter more what you can do with your credit card, what you can do with your phone," Enfield Councillor Alan Sitkin said.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood has more from Enfield.

SOURCE:TRT World
