US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreed during a telephone call on Tuesday on the need for a "joint response" in the event of another chemical attack in Syria, the French presidency said.

Their call came a day after Washington said that the Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad may be preparing another chemical weapons attack and warned that his regime would pay a "heavy price" if it went ahead with such an assault.

The French foreign ministry refused to say whether it had information about possible preparations by the Syrian regime for a chemical attack.