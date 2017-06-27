WORLD
1 MIN READ
US, France vow "joint response" over next Syria chemical attack
US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agree on the need for a "joint response" in the event of another chemical attack in Syria, says the French presidency.
US, France vow "joint response" over next Syria chemical attack
The pledge came after US said the Syrian regime may be preparing another chemical weapons attack. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 27, 2017

US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreed during a telephone call on Tuesday on the need for a "joint response" in the event of another chemical attack in Syria, the French presidency said.

Their call came a day after Washington said that the Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad may be preparing another chemical weapons attack and warned that his regime would pay a "heavy price" if it went ahead with such an assault.

The French foreign ministry refused to say whether it had information about possible preparations by the Syrian regime for a chemical attack.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us