EU slaps Google with record $2.72B fine
The European Commission Competition says Google has "abused its market dominance" as the world's most popular search engine to give illegal advantage to its own shopping service.
Google maintains it's trying to package its search results in a way that makes it easier for consumers to find what they want. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 27, 2017

The European Union's competition watchdog has slapped a record $2.72 billion fine on Internet giant Google for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.

Hard-charging European Commission competition chief Margrethe Vestager said Google had "abused its market dominance" as the world's most popular search engine to give illegal advantage to its own shopping service.

"What Google has done is illegal under EU antitrust rules. It denied other companies the chance to compete on the merits and to innovate," Vestager said in a statement.

"And most importantly, it denied European consumers a genuine choice of services and the full benefits of innovation."

Kim Vinnell breaks down the what the fine means.

Google maintains it's trying to package its search results in a way that makes it easier for consumers to find what they want.

The fine broke the previous EU record for a monopoly case against US chipmaker Intel for $1.45 billion in 2009.

The decision comes less than a year after Vestager shocked the world and Washington with an order that iPhone manufacturer Apple repay $14.5 billion in back taxes in Ireland.

TRT World spoke to Elena Casas in Brussels.

Crucially for Google, Brussels has demanded that the US tech giant change the business model for Google Shopping to meet the EU's concerns.

While an EU record, the amount is below the maximum possible of about $9.0 billion or 10 percent of Google's total revenue last year.

Brussels accuses Google of giving its own online service, Google Shopping, too much priority in search results to the detriment of other price comparison services, such as TripAdvisor and Expedia.

The case, launched in 2010, is one of three against Google and of several against blockbuster US companies including Starbucks, Apple, Amazon and McDonalds.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
