At the end of 2016, after months of being under siege, tens of thousands of people living in Syria's eastern Aleppo were forced out.

Among them was a group of 37 orphans. Six months later they're trying to adjust to their new life and home in Jarablus. And while the children are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the festive holiday for Muslims has brought back sorrowful memories.

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar reports from Jarablus.