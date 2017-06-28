WORLD
2 MIN READ
Serbia's first female PM presents cabinet
The country's first female head of government pledged to reform education and take steps to help get Serbia closer to EU membership.
Serbia's first female PM presents cabinet
The prime minister-designate is expected to get the approval of more than 150 deputies of the ruling coalition in the 250-seat parliament. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 28, 2017

Serbia's first female prime minister Ana Brnabic on Wednesday presented her cabinet to parliament and pledged to take steps to get the country closer to European Union membership.

The prime minister-designate is expected to get the approval of more than 150 deputies of the ruling coalition in the 250-seat parliament.

In her one-hour speech, Brnabic also presented her programme in which she pledged to reform education and push for digitalisation of the state administration to help Serbia join the EU.

Brnabic was picked by President Aleksandar Vucic, who stepped down as prime minister to take the more ceremonial role after he won the April election in a landslide.

"EU membership remains our main direction," Brnabic said.

She said her government would work on strengthening relations with Moscow, continuing a delicate balancing act between the West and Russia.

Brnabic, who had been minister in charge of state administration in Vucic's cabinet, named Nenad Popovic, a well known businessman with strong links to Russia, as one of her deputies. Dusan Vujovic will remain finance minister.

She added that her government would focus on achieving average economic growth of 3.5 percent a year and would tackle environmental issues, including power production from renewables and waste control – both key elements in the Balkan state's plans to join the EU.

"I count on the support of the president, Vucic," Brnabic, who is not affiliated with any party, said.

She also made history by being the country's first openly gay head of government.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us