Turkey remembers Istanbul airport attack victims with memorial
A remembrance ceremony was held outside the arrivals hall of Istanbul's Ataturk Airport to mark one year since the triple suicide bombing and gun attack that left 45 people dead.
An airport employee lays a flower by a commemorative plaque during a memorial ceremony at Ataturk International airport in Istanbul on June 28, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 28, 2017

Turkey on Wednesday marked one year since the triple suicide bombing and gun attack on its main international airport in Istanbul that left dozens dead.

Late in the evening on June 28, 2016 three attackers shot randomly at passengers and staff at Istanbul's Ataturk International Airport before blowing themselves up. Forty-five people were killed, the deadliest attack on an airport in Turkey's history.

At a ceremony just outside the arrivals hall of the airport, weeping relatives of those killed laid flowers by a black memorial where all the victims' names are inscribed.

Some wept as they touched the inscriptions bearing the names of those they lost. "We remember with respect, we will never forget," read a ribbon on a memorial wreath.

The Turkish government said Daesh, who at the time were holding swathes of neighbouring Iraq and Syria, was behind the attack.

After the airport attack authorities arrested 42 suspects, with four more still on the run. Those held, who include suspects from Russia, Algeria and Turkey, are due to go on trial on November 13.

The suspects stand accused of getting "membership in a terrorist organisation," "willful murder" and "attempt to demolish the constitutional order".

The authorities have said a large number of those linked to the attack are from ex-Soviet Central Asia or Russia's northern Caucasus region.

Two suicide bombers were identified as Vadim Osmanov and Rakhim Bulgarov, although the third was never named.

