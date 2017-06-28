WORLD
4 MIN READ
Hong Kong police arrest protesters ahead of Chinese president's visit
Pro-democracy demonstrators, including student protest leader Joshua Wong, were arrested ahead of celebrations marking Hong Kong's handover from Britain to China.
Hong Kong police arrest protesters ahead of Chinese president's visit
Members of the Demosisto political party and other pro-democracy activists climb atop a giant flower statue bequeathed by Beijing in 1997 in Golden Bauhinia Square of Hong Kong, June 28, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 28, 2017

Hong Kong police on Wednesday arrested pro-democracy demonstrators, including student protest leader Joshua Wong, a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to arrive for celebrations in honour of the city's handover from Britain to China.

Hong Kong marks July 1, 1997 – the 20th anniversary of the handover of the city from British to Chinese rule – amid calls for democracy and fears of creeping influence of Communist Party leaders in Beijing undermining the "one country, two systems" formula under which it operates.

Police said the demonstrators, including Wong who helped lead the 2014 Occupy street protests, were arrested for causing a public nuisance.

Protesters have demanded full democracy for the city and the unconditional release of Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist Liu Xiaobo, who was recently diagnosed with terminal liver cancer.

"Democracy now. Free Liu Xiaobo," the protesters shouted. "We do not want Xi Jinping. We want Liu Xiaobo."

Around 30 protesters, including Wong, gathered at Forever Blooming Golden Bauhinia statue on the Wan Chai waterside, a gift to Hong Kong from China.

"We want to tell Xi Jinping that Hong Kong's prosperity is just a facade," Wong said. "When democracy is not in sight, we need to take action to confront this system," he added.

"Before the visit of Xi Jinping, it is time to urge the Chinese president, a hardliner, to release Liu Xiaobo."

He shouted: "Hong Kong people, don't give up. Protest on July 1!" as four policemen carried him into a police van.

The handover anniversary

Right next to the statue, staff were making preparations for the celebrations and lining up hundreds of chairs for guests to observe the flag-raising ceremony on Saturday.

A couple of hundred Chinese tourists gathered for the sunset flag-lowering ceremony.

"It will be the 20th anniversary of the handover. Foreigners will be watching. This is not good for the image of Hong Kong," a 58-year-old tourist from the southern Hainan province of China said, giving her surname as Fu.

Tens of thousands are expected to join an annual pro-democracy demonstration on Saturday.

Xi is due to arrive on Thursday afternoon and make a speech before joining celebrations to mark the handover on Saturday when he will also swear in the city's next leader, Carrie Lam.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us