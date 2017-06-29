WORLD
2 MIN READ
North Korea threatens to kill South's ex-president Park
North Korea threatened to impose the death penalty on the South's former president Park Geun-Hye over an alleged plot to assassinate its leader Kim Jong-Un.
By Staff Reporter
June 29, 2017

North Korea said on Wednesday it has issued a standing order for the execution of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye and her spy chief for what it said was a plot to assassinate its leader, and it demanded that the South hand the pair over.

The North's official news agency KCNA said "revelation showed" Park had masterminded a plot to execute its "supreme leadership" in 2015 and it was imposing the "death penalty on traitor Park Geun-hye" and her spy chief, Lee Byung-ho.

"We declare at home and abroad that we will impose death penalty on traitor Park Geun Hye," it said.

The former director of South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) Lee Byung-Ho would meet a similar fate, it added, along with "their groups".

South Korea's National Intelligence Agency (NIS) said it was "unpardonable" that North Korea made threats against its citizens and said the news report of a plot to kill Kim Jong Un "had no grounds."

KCNA did not disclose the source of the "revelation," but a Japanese newspaper reported this week that Park in 2015 approved a plan to overturn the North Korean regime of leader Kim Jong Un.

Park was ousted in March over a corruption scandal and is in detention in South Korea while on trial.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
