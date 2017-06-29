POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Over 200M women lack access or information about contraception
Unwanted pregnancies could drop from 89 million a year to 22 million if women in poor countries had access to contraceptives, according to a Guttmacher Institute report.
Over 200M women lack access or information about contraception
A migrant Muslim woman holds her 3-year-old son Abdul, who is suffering from malnutrition, as she attends the health awareness and service camp at a very remote Baralakhaiti village on the sandbars of River Brahmaputra, February 10, 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 29, 2017

Unwanted pregnancies could drop from 89 million a year to 22 million if women in poor countries had access to contraceptives, according to the Guttmacher Institute report.

More than 200 million women, who do not want to get pregnant, use no contraceptives at all or rely on risky methods to avoid pregnancy, often due to a lack of access, money or information in the poor countries they call home, a study found on Thursday.

The report said if the women had reliable contraceptives, there would be a sharp drop in the number of unwanted pregnancies, down from about 89 million a year to 22 million.

"Meeting the sexual and reproductive health needs of women in developing regions is an achievable and affordable goal," Ann Starrs, whose Guttmacher Institute produced the report, said.

Many women in Africa, Asia and Latin America lack the resources and facilities to get hold of modern contraceptives, according to the US-based research group.

Additionally, when they do get pregnant, millions of women do not receive the care they need, the report added.

Here are some facts about contraception and maternal health in the world's poor regions:

- 214 million women who want to avoid pregnancy are not using a modern contraceptive method. This includes condoms, pills and implants. Of these, 155 million use nothing, while the rest use unreliable birth control methods such as withdrawal.

- Almost half of pregnancies in the developing world are unintended, coming too soon or to women who do not want babies.

- Sub-Saharan Africa and Southern Asia are home to almost 60 percent of the women who want to avoid pregnancy but cannot access proper contraception.

- Globally, 21.6 million women have unsafe abortions each year, nine out of 10 of which take place in developing countries, according to the World Health Organization.

- Many women do not use contraceptives for fear of side effects or because they do not think they are at risk of getting pregnant if they don't have sex often.

- Some 35 million women giving birth in 2017 will not deliver in a health facility, according to the Institute.

- In 2017, an estimated 300,000 women in poor countries will die from pregnancy-related causes and 2.7 million babies will die in the first month of life, the report said.

A Thomson Reuters Foundation initiative

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us