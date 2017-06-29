WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU leaders united on climate change ahead of G20 talks
The heads of European countries struck a coherent note at a pre-G20 summit, vowing to have climate change and free trade as the central tasks of the upcoming gathering of world's biggest economies next week.
EU leaders united on climate change ahead of G20 talks
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said European countries wanted to send a message of &quot;determination&quot; at the G20 summit in Hamburg on July 7-8. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 29, 2017

European leaders said on Thursday that they would work together to press their views on climate change and free trade at a G20 summit next week.

They however, made clear that they would not try to isolate US President Donald Trump who has split with them on both issues.

After a meeting in Berlin hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, she said European countries wanted to send a message of "determination" at the summit in Hamburg on July 7-8 but also find "common solutions" with Washington on issues such as climate change.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he hoped the US would "return to reason" after announcing it would pull out of the Paris climate accord.

He however added that it did not make sense to isolate Trump, saying Europe shared "a lot" with Washington, including the view that terrorism must be tackled.

Collision course

Earlier in the day, speaking at German parliament, Merkel appeared poised to head for a collision course with Trump as she vowed to have climate change as one of the central tasks of the upcoming G20 summit.

Merkel said the climate change scepticism of the Trump administration made it all the more important for the European Union to show leadership.

"Since the decision of the US to quit the Paris climate agreement, we are more determined than ever to make it successful," she said.

We must tackle this existential challenge, and we cannot wait until every last person on earth has been convinced of the scientific proof.

When chairing the summit, Merkel said she would seek to guide talks such that they furthered the goals of the Paris deal, but she conceded that differences with the US meant discussions would not be easy.

Open markets

She said the forum, which meets on July 7 and 8, would also discuss common approaches to trade, another area in which the Trump administration's protectionist instincts are at odds with the European Union's.

"Anybody who believes the problems of the world can be solved with isolationism and protectionism is labouring under a huge error," Merkel said.

Far from being weakened by Britain's vote to quit the EU, the bloc would remain united, she added, promising a renewed drive with France's President Emmanuel Macron to deepen cooperation within the bloc and the Eurozone.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us