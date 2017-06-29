WORLD
2 MIN READ
Helicopter used in Venezuela Supreme Court attack found
Authorities continued a nationwide manhunt for Oscar Perez two days after the government charged that he stole the police chopper and directed grenades and gunfire against the Supreme Court and Interior Ministry
Helicopter used in Venezuela Supreme Court attack found
A security officer of the Supreme Court shows an image of a type of grenade, which President Nicolas Maduro's government says the policemen used to attack the Supreme Court and Interior Ministry after hijacking a helicopter in Caracas. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 29, 2017

Oscar Perez is a cop, pilot, action movie star and dog trainer. He's now also a fugitive, accused of attacking two key Venezuelan government buildings from a helicopter in a attempt to set off a revolt against President Nicolas Maduro.

Authorities on Thursday continued a nationwide manhunt for Perez two days after the government charged that he stole the police chopper and directed grenades and gunfire against the Supreme Court and Interior Ministry in what Maduro called a "terrorist attack."

No one was injured, and there was no sign of damage at the buildings. But the episode added another layer of intrigue to a 3-month-old political crisis that has left at least 75 people dead and hundreds more jailed or injured in clashes between security forces and protesters seeking Maduro's removal.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us