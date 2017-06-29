POLITICS
2 MIN READ
UNICEF uses drones in Malawi to speed up HIV diagnosis
Poor transport infrastructure in rural areas of the southeast African country causes long delays in HIV testing. The use of drones to carry blood samples reduces the time it takes to make a diagnosis.
UNICEF uses drones in Malawi to speed up HIV diagnosis
People look on during a drone awareness and safety demonstration on June 22, in regards to humanitarian drone corridor testing under the UNICEF-funded Humanitarian Drone Corridor testing project, in Chanthunthu Village Health Clinic in Kasungu. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 29, 2017

UNICEF has introduced the use of drones to transport blood samples for HIV tests in hard-to-reach areas of Malawi.

As poor roads in rural parts of the south-eastern African country cause long delays in giving anxious families a positive or negative diagnosis, drones are seen as a cost-effective measure to reduce the waiting time for results of HIV tests.

"We wanted to test the feasibility complementing the existing transportation system to reduce the turnaround time between when a sample is taken from an infant and to a laboratory to be tested for HIV," UNICEF HIV and AIDS chief Judith Sherman said.

"I don't know whether my child got the disease from me or if he's okay; so the waiting is painful," one HIV-positive mother shared.

Mother-to-child transmission accounted for 17,000 new HIV infections among newborns in 2008, according to UNICEF.

TRT World'sFidelis Mbah reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Geriatric Israeli woman accused of plotting bomb attack on Netanyahu
Türkiye and others condemn Israel's parliamentary vote to annex occupied West Bank
Air India warned over 'systemic' lapses in fatigue management and training: documents show
Russian rescuers find missing plane in flames with reportedly no survivors
Xi urges EU to build 'trust' and make 'strategic choices' at key summit
Turkish FM says latest Russia-Ukraine talks are a step toward peace
Thai, Cambodian militaries exchange fire in disputed border area
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Columbia University agrees to $200M settlement with Trump admin to restore federal funding
Zelenskyy vows new bill as protests against law weakening anti-graft agencies continue
Appeals court rules Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship unconstitutional
Supreme Court allows Trump to fire 3 Democrats from consumer safety commission
Türkiye says Israeli Knesset vote to annex occupied West Bank is 'null and void'
US intelligence chief accuses Obama of directing manipulation of 2016 Russia intel
Judge rejects Trump bid to unseal Epstein grand jury records in Florida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us