Israel's 50-year military rule in the Palestinian territories, has led to questions being asked about the conduct of some Israeli soldiers.

Former and current members of an Israeli army unit in Hebron formed an organisation called Breaking the Silence 13 years ago. Since then, some 1,200 former soldiers have testified before the group about army methods used against Palestinians.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd speaks to two former Israeli soldiers on their motivation to give evidence against their own army after serving on the West Bank.