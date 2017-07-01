POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Britain celebrates its 178th Henley Royal Regatta
Dating back to 1839, the Henley Royal Regatta is an exclusive and old-fashioned affair, with a ten-year waiting list and strict rules.
Britain celebrates its 178th Henley Royal Regatta
The five-day event closes on Sunday with the finals in more than 20 categories. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 1, 2017

Socialites in gaudy jackets have gathered in the affluent English town of Henley-on-Thames to drink champagne and enjoy world-class rowing at one of the highlights of the English social calendar.

The Henley Royal Regatta, celebrating its 178th edition, is synonymous with blazers and boozing, with as much attention paid to what is being worn by spectators on the riverbanks as to the results on the water.

The five-day event features more than 200 head-to-head races involving a mixture of amateurs and international crews, including some with Olympic pedigree.

Chris Skudder has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us