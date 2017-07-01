Socialites in gaudy jackets have gathered in the affluent English town of Henley-on-Thames to drink champagne and enjoy world-class rowing at one of the highlights of the English social calendar.

The Henley Royal Regatta, celebrating its 178th edition, is synonymous with blazers and boozing, with as much attention paid to what is being worn by spectators on the riverbanks as to the results on the water.

The five-day event features more than 200 head-to-head races involving a mixture of amateurs and international crews, including some with Olympic pedigree.

Chris Skudder has more.