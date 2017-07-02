WORLD
4 MIN READ
Civilians flee fierce battle in Mosul
CTS says it could take at least four to five days of fighting to capture the last handful of neighbourhoods along the banks of the Tigris River.
Civilians flee fierce battle in Mosul
An Iraqi carries an elderly man while fleeing Mosul on June 30. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 2, 2017

A fierce battle between Daesh and Iraqi forces rages on in the district around Mosul's Grand al Nuri Mosque as dozens of civilians, mostly women, children and the elderly flee the Old City.

Iraqi Prime Minister Hailer al-Abadi declared the end of Daesh's caliphate, which he called "a state of falsehoood", on Thursday after Commanders of Iraq's Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) captured the ground of the ruined 850-year-old Grand al Nuri Mosque.

The leaning minaret of the mosque survived conquests by the Mongols and the Ottomans, neglect under Saddam Hussein, and air raids during the Iran-Iraq War and the US invasion in 2003.

However, after three years of Daesh rule, it is now little more than a pile of stones at the centre of a shattered city.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston reports from the frontline of the battle in Mosul.

The CTS on Friday cautioned that non-Iraqi Daesh militants dug in among thousands of civilians and likely to fight to the death.

CTS Major General Maan al-Saadi said that it could take at least four to five days of fighting to capture the last handful of neighbourhoods along the banks of the Tigris River, defended by about 200 militants.

"The advance continues to Midan neighbourhood," he said, adding that "controlling it means we have reached the Tigris River."

Desperate civilians

The fight for the city may be almost over, but many civilians are still trapped in Daesh's last pockets of resistance.

The insurgent positions in Mosul is several hundred metres wide and thousands of civilians are trapped in harrowing conditions, with little food, water, medicine and no access to health services, according to those who managed to flee.

Those who escaped on Friday streamed through alleyways near the mosque, which Daesh fighters blew up a week ago.

They scrambled over mounds of rubble in the street, carrying small children and helping the elderly across.

"I hear victory speeches on the radio but I cannot help feeling sad when you see people without homes and others fleeing with their children under the blazing sun," said Mahmoud, a taxi driver in the eastern side of Mosul which was liberated from the militants during the first 100 days of the campaign.

Forced evictions

The United Nations called on the Iraqi government on Friday to intervene and halt "imminent" forced evictions of many people suspected of having ties to Daesh in Mosul.

Hundreds of families have received threatening letters laying down a deadline for leaving, mainly under tribal agreements, which amount to "acts of vengeance", UN human rights spokesperson Rupert Colville said.

"We urge the Iraqi Government to take action to halt such imminent evictions or any type of collective punishment, and to reinforce the formal justice system to bring perpetrators to justice," he told a Geneva news briefing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us