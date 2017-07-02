WORLD
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert released on parole
Olmert served 16 months for corruption after being found guilty of accepting bribes when he was in power.
Olmert was granted early release by a parole board on Thursday and prosecutors decided not to appeal the decision. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
July 2, 2017

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, 71, was released on parole on Sunday from a prison in Ramle, near Tel Aviv, after serving 16 months in jail for corruption.

Olmert was found guilty in 2014 of accepting bribes from real estate developers when he was Jerusalem's mayor, before his 2006-09 term as prime minister and head of a centrist political party.

On Sunday, a parole board decided to cut short his 27-month term, a common practice in Israel for prisoners who have not committed violent crimes.

The parole board said last week that while Olmert's crimes were "severe," he was "punished for his deeds and paid a heavy price."

"The inmate underwent a significant rehabilitation process in prison and displays motivation to continue it," it said.

TRT World spoke to Tel Aviv-based journalist Gregg Carlstrom.

Tantamount to "treason"

The corruption allegations led to Olmert's resignation as prime minister in September 2008. He stayed in office in a caretaker capacity until a February 2009 election brought right-winger Benjamin Netanyahu to power.

During his time as Israel's leader, he claimed significant progress in talks with the Palestinians on securing a peace deal, offering an Israeli withdrawal from much of the illegally occupied West Bank. But no agreement was reached.

A lawyer by profession, Olmert began his political career in the 1970s as a right-wing lawmaker who targeted organised crime in Israel. As prime minister, Olmert waged war against rebels in Lebanon in 2006 and the Gaza Strip in 2008.

His original six-year sentence - the judge in the case said his corruption offences were tantamount to "treason" - was cut to 18 months on appeal, but another month was later tagged on over obstruction of justice charges.

Olmert's term was ultimately lengthened to 27 months after he was convicted in a separate case involving cash payments from a US businessman.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
