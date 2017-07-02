WORLD
2 MIN READ
Macron touches down in Mali for anti-terrorism conference
As one of the G5 Sahel countries, France is urging greater support for the Sahel region amid mounting concerns over security.
Macron touches down in Mali for anti-terrorism conference
The new Sahel force will support national armies trying to catch militants across porous frontiers. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 2, 2017

France and its African partners must together eradicate "terrorists, thugs and murderers" in the volatile Sahel region, French President Emmanuel Macron said at the opening of an anti-terrorist summit in Mali's capital Bamako on Sunday.

The so-called G5 Sahel countries south of the Sahara – Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger – have pledged to fight militants on their own soil with instability and attacks on the rise.

"Every day we must combat terrorists, thugs, murderers ... who we must steadfastly and with determination eradicate together," said Macron, who was making his second visit to Mali since taking office in May.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic has more.

Strong ties

Macron visited Gao in northern Mali in May, his first foreign visit as president outside Europe, and promised French troops would remain "until the day there is no more Islamic terrorism in the region".

France intervened to chase out Al-Qaeda linked militants who had overtaken key northern cities in Mali in 2013.

That mission evolved into the current Barkhane deployment launched in 2014 with an expanded mandate for counter-terror operations across the Sahel.

The new Sahel force will support national armies trying to catch militants across porous frontiers, and will work closely with Barkhane.

Operations across Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali, all hit with frequent attacks, will be coordinated with French troops, a source in the French presidency said earlier this week, while help would be given to set up command centres.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us