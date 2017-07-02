A fierce battle is raging around the ruins of Mosul's Grand al Nuri Mosque as Iraqi troops close in on the last pockets of Daesh resistance in the Old City.

The Iraqi military says the fight against Daesh is nearly over.

Thousands of civilians are continuing to leave the area to escape the battle taking place in the sweltering heat.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston said that the capture of the al Nuri mosque is an important symbol for the Iraqi forces.

Since the war started last October some 800,000 people have fled the city once known for its rich cultural history - a place where Muslims, Christians and other minorities lived together.

After three years under the shadow of Daesh the city has collapsed.