WORLD
2 MIN READ
Assad sticks his face on new Syrian banknote
A new 2,000 Syrian lira ($3.9) banknote now boasts the face of regime leader Bashar al Assad. It will go into circulation as the brutal conflict continues in Syria.
Assad sticks his face on new Syrian banknote
A portrait of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad is seen printed on the new Syrian 2,000 lira banknote that went into circulation on Sunday. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 3, 2017

The Syrian Central Bank has announced that a new 2,000 Syrian lira banknote ($3.9) will go into circulation.

The notes are the first time the face of regime leader Bashar al Assad will appear on Syrian currency since he took office 17 years ago.

Assad's face appears on the new banknotes at a time when his regime has been accused of war crimes around Syria.

The currency previously only carried images of historic icons or pictures of his father, Hafez Assad.

Central Bank Governor Duraid Durgham said the new notes will go into circulation on Sunday "due to the wear and tear" affecting currency currently in circulation.

Syria's currency has crashed as the country's seven-year-long war rages on.

Trading at 47 Syrian liras to the US dollar in 2011, it's currently going for 517 Syrian liras to the greenback.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us