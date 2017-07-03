WORLD
2 MIN READ
Human Rights Watch warns of violence ahead of Kenyan elections
Kenya will head to the general elections in 36 days, but for victims of post-election violence from 2007-08 that took more than 1,000 lives, the upcoming elections will just open wounds that have yet to heal.
Human Rights Watch warns of violence ahead of Kenyan elections
In this file picture opposition supporters flee from tear gas grenades fired by riot police during a protest in downtown Nairobi on May 16, 2016. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
July 3, 2017

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Monday warned of violence prior to the upcoming Kenyan general elections due next month.

HRW said it interviewed opposition and ruling party supporters, human rights activists, and government officials in the report it released in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

The report has accounts of victims of the 2007 post-election violence in the country that claimed 1,000 lives and left 650,000 displaced.

Many Kenyans are afraid of stepping out to vote for they fear that authorities have not done enough to ensure a peaceful election process, the report states.

A 34-year-old mother of two who spoke to HRW said, "Police rarely respond effectively when people report these threats and this undermines confidence of the people in them."

Otsieno Namwaya, Africa researcher at HRW, called on the Kenyan government to ensure that all citizens are able to take part in a free and fair election without fear of violence.

"Kenyan authorities should do more to prevent a repeat of the 2007 bloodshed in Naivasha," he added.

Politics in the east African country has historically been ethnically driven with many people voting for their tribes.

Kenya is set to go to the polls on August 8 when its citizens will vote for a new government.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us