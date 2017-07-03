WORLD
Potential H-2B visa rollback will only hurt American businesses
Few Americans are willing to take seasonal jobs which may last for only five to six months; and now thousands of foreign workers may not be allowed into the US to fill these positions.
Mexican workers on the H2B visa program for seasonal guest workers process crabs at the A.E. Phillips &amp; Son Inc. crab picking house on Hooper's Island in Fishing Creek, Maryland, Aug. 26, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 3, 2017

Since the late 1980s, many companies across America have depended on a guest worker program that allows foreign workers to work and live in the United States temporarily.

This is the case for many crab meat processing plants located on Maryland's Chesapeake Bay, which rely on H-2B Visa workers.

TRT World's Andrea Arenas visited Hoopers Island in Maryland, where crab meat processing plant owners are worried that the Trump administration might roll back the programme and hurt the crabbing industry.

SOURCE:TRT World
