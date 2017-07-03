Since the late 1980s, many companies across America have depended on a guest worker program that allows foreign workers to work and live in the United States temporarily.

This is the case for many crab meat processing plants located on Maryland's Chesapeake Bay, which rely on H-2B Visa workers.

TRT World's Andrea Arenas visited Hoopers Island in Maryland, where crab meat processing plant owners are worried that the Trump administration might roll back the programme and hurt the crabbing industry.