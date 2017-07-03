WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraqis remember victims of devastating Karrada bombing
A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden refrigerator truck in Karrada shopping area on July 3, 2016 as it teemed with people ahead of the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Iraqis remember victims of devastating Karrada bombing
Claimed by Daesh, it was the deadliest suicide attack to hit the country. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 3, 2017

Dozens of people gathered on Monday at the site of a devastating suicide bombing that killed over 320 people in central Baghdad to mark its first anniversary.

An explosives-laden refrigerator truck was detonated in Karrada shopping area early on July 3, 2016 as it teemed with people ahead of the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Claimed by Daesh, it was the deadliest suicide attack to hit the country.

Much of the damage has been repaired, but a massive banner bearing images of the victims still hangs at the site.

The psychological pain inflicted by the fear and loss are far from healed.

"When I come here, I feel a severe [pain] in my heart," said Laith Fadhel al-Hussein, a 42-year-old who lost four cousins and a nephew in the attack.

"I still feel as though the bombing happened yesterday. I was very close when the explosion occurred, " said Hussein.

Food was prepared by relatives of some of the victims and distributed to the dozens of people gathered at the site of the bombing.

Sadiq Issa, 43, who was filling styrofoam boxes with rice, lost nine relatives in the attack.

"After hearing the news, my father had a stroke," while his mother lost all movement in her arms and legs, said Issa.

Even now, "we are not sleeping," he said, holding back tears.

"I am a survivor. I saw my nephews slaughtered" in the attack.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us