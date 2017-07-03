POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Ex-Japanese cop breaks record with Hello Kitty collection
Masao Gunji was recognised last November by the Guinness World Records for his collection, having spent around $267,000 (30 million yen) on thousands of items, including a Hello Kitty house.
Ex-Japanese cop breaks record with Hello Kitty collection
Retired Japanese police officer Masao Gunji posing with his Hello Kitty collection at his pink Hello Kitty house in Yotsukaido, Chiba prefecture on June 28, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 3, 2017

A 67-year-old former policeman with the world's biggest Hello Kitty collection has become the envy of little girls everywhere with a quarter of a million dollars' worth of moon-faced memorabilia.

Masao Gunji, who spent his working life on the trail of hardened criminals, now spends his retirement tracking down pink and white soft toys to keep in a Hello Kitty-themed house, which he built specially and has become a magnet for tourists.

"Kitty has been like the love of my life," he said at his one-storey property, which is surrounded by regular houses.

"I love Kitty," he added, calling her "adorable, especially her facial expressions."

Hello Kitty, Japan's global icon of cute, was introduced in 1974 and is now one of the country's most famous exports, adorning everything from pencil cases to pyjamas.

To the surprise of fans, brand owner Sanrio said in 2014 the feline-inspired character was not actually a cat but a "happy little girl," sparking uproar from Internet users who spluttered: "But she's got whiskers!"

Though he doesn't live in the property, Gunji was recognised last November by Guinness World Records for his collection, having spent around 30 million yen ($267,000) on thousands of items, including the house.

Gunji's wife Yoshiko says she fully supports her husband's passion.

"I don't care how much he spends on Hello Kitty," she said.

"People need to make a mark in the world, and Hello Kitty is the one he lives for," she added.

"This is his dream."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us