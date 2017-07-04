WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fifth round of Syrian peace talks begins in Astana
Delegations from the Syrian regime and the opposition are in Astana for a new round of peace talks. The initiative is led by Russia, Turkey and Iran.
Fifth round of Syrian peace talks begins in Astana
Delegations from Jordan and the US, and the UN Special Representative for Syria Staffan de Mistura will also attend the talks as observers. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 4, 2017

The fifth round of peace talks to find a political solution for the Syrian conflict began in Kazakhstan's capital Astana on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said.

Besides the three guarantor countries, Russia, Turkey, Iran, delegations from Jordan and the US, and the UN Special Representative for Syria Staffan de Mistura will also attend the talks as observers.

"All the delegations that plan to participate in this important stage of the talks have arrived," Abdrakhmanov was quoted as saying by national news agency Kazinform.

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd reports from Astana.

Abdrakhmanov said nine representatives of armed opposition groups have gathered for indirect negotiations with delegates representing the Syrian regime.

He said agenda items include the creation of de-escalation zones in Syria, which was signed by the guarantor countries during a meeting in Astana on May 4.

Following the December 30 ceasefire, the first round of Astana talks were held on January 23-24, brokered by Turkey, which backs the opposition, and Russia and Iran, which support Bashar al Assad's regime.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us