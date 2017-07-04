POLITICS
3 MIN READ
South Korean barista wows fans with latte art
With meticulous strokes of tiny brushes and spoons, Lee recreates the likes of Vincent van Gogh's The Starry Night using thick cream stained with food colouring atop a cup of coffee.
South Korean barista wows fans with latte art
The result of the painstaking 15-minute process is around a $9 cup of cold coffee that has won Lee thousands of fans at his cafe and online. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 4, 2017

South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin is taking coffee art to the next level, creating miniature imitations of famous paintings on foamy cups of java at his central Seoul cafe.

With meticulous strokes of tiny brushes and spoons, Lee, 26, recreates the likes of Vincent van Gogh's The Starry Night and Edvard Munch's The Scream using thick cream stained with food colouring atop a cup of coffee.

The result of the painstaking 15-minute process is a $9 cup of cold coffee that has won Lee thousands of fans at his cafe and online.

TRT World'sAbed Ahmed reports.

"One time I drew The Starry Night and it looked so special as the famous painting placed on top of coffee. After that, lots of people ordered that coffee," Lee said, as he copied the painting off an image on his smartphone.

"Customers usually ask me to draw their favourite art works," he added.

On his Instagram profile where he regularly posts images and videos of his so-called cream art, Lee says he has never learned to draw.

Customers at his cafe are delighted with Lee's art, which ranges from intricate paintings to cheeky recreations of Disney cartoon characters like Aladdin and Bambi.

"I heard [on TV] that this barista draws these kinds of famous paintings. I think he has very talented hands," said Kim Su-kyung, a 24-year-old university student who recently visited Lee's store, named Cafe C. Through.

South Korea's per capita coffee consumption has nearly doubled since 1990 to 2.3 kg per person, according to the International Coffee Organisation - still roughly half the 4.5 kg that the average American consumes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us