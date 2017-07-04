TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
US delegation to visit Turkish airport over laptop ban
Turkish officials expect the ban to be lifted after the US delegation's visit to Ataturk Airport to inspect the newly implemented security measures.
US delegation to visit Turkish airport over laptop ban
In March, the US banned laptops in cabins on flights to the United States originating at 10 airports in eight muslim majority countries. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 4, 2017

An American delegation will visit to the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul on Wednesday to inspect whether security measures have been upgraded sufficiently to a level to meet its requirements according to Turkish government officials.

Turkish government officials and Turkish Airlines expect the ban to be lifted following the visit tomorrow.

The ban was lifted on Monday for Abu Dhabi Airport in the UAE.

"Following the ban decision, we ordered the tomography devices and we put them into use. They can detect threats." maritime affairs and communications minister Ahmet Arslan said on Sunday.

"The measures we have taken are above world standards." he said.

Bilal Eksi, the CEO of Turkish Airlines expects the ban on electronic devices on flights to the United States to be lifted on July 5, he said on Twitter on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the US lifted a ban on laptops in cabins on flights from Abu Dhabi to the United States, saying Etihad Airways had put in place the required tighter security measures.

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson David Lapan said in a statement that other airports and airlines in the region, such as Emirates and Qatar Airways, remain under the restrictions.

In March, the US banned laptops in cabins on flights to the US originating at 10 airports in eight Muslim-majority countries – Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Turkey – to address fears that bombs could be concealed in electronic devices taken aboard aircraft.

Britain quickly followed suit with a similar set of restrictions.

Last week, the US unveiled security measures for flights to the country designed to prevent the expansion of the ban to more countries that could cause major logistical problems and deter travel.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us