Stan Wawrinka's Wimbledon hopes were shredded in the first round on Monday as the fifth seed, hobbled by a niggling knee injury, came up against one of tennis' new generation of heavy hitters in the shape of Russian Daniil Medvedev.

The Swiss three-time grand slam champion was out-gunned by 21-year-old Medvedev, who had the Centre Court crowd on their feet as he pulled off a dazzling array of winners to wrap up a 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-1 victory on his first Wimbledon appearance.

Yet how much of the stunning upset was down to Medvedev's ability to fire freely from both flanks and how much of it was down to Wawrinka's discomfort was hard to tell.

The Russian, making only his third grand slam appearance and who is ranked 46 places below the world number three, was full of energy as he hauled his giant frame around the court.

After wrapping up a memorable victory in two hours and 12 minutes, he bent down and kissed the turf.

"I have no words to describe this. I guess this memory will be with me forever," he told reporters.

Wawrinka, who only last month reached the French Open final, will no doubt hope the memory of his sixth first-round Wimbledon exit will not linger.

He had struggled to find any sort of rhythm and was clearly bothered by the niggling knee problem he said had been dogging him since the end of last year.

"I wasn't feeling the way I wanted to feel," he said. "But I played against a great player who I think was confident today, was playing well, was playing faster. It was a tough loss."

Having never got past the quarterfinals at the All England Club, Wimbledon is Wawrinka's least successful grand slam and his hopes of ever completing his collection of majors look forlorn unless he can master the slick lawns.

Azarenka

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka sealed her comeback to Wimbledon after the birth of her son with a 3-6 6-2 6-1 win over American teenager Catherine Bellis.

Playing her first grand slam since the 2016 French Open, the twice Wimbledon semi-finalist got off to a slow start, going down 4-0 in the first set as she shook off the showcourt cobwebs nearly seven months after Leo was born in December.

But after the Belarussian broke Bellis, ranked 40 in the world, in the 18-year-old's first service game in the second set, blasting a booming crosscourt forehand, she never looked back in front of a supportive crowd on No 1 Court.

"It was wonderful. The atmosphere was really nice, and, to see how much people welcome me is really actually emotional for me. I'm very happy," the 27-year-old twice Australian Open champion said.

"But I'm glad I was able to play on the big court, feel that, the atmosphere again with a lot of people and bigger court."

Round 1 results

Men's Singles:

Aljaz Bedene (Britain) beat Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) 6-7(5) 7-6(6) 6-7(7) 7-6(7) 8-6

Steve Johnson (US) beat Nicolas Kicker (Argentina) 6-4 7-5 6-3

Daniil Medvedev (Russia) beat Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-1

Ruben Bemelmans (Belgium) beat Tommy Haas (Germany) 6-2 3-6 6-3 7-5

Damir Dzumhur (Bosnia and Herzegovina) beat Renzo Olivo (Argentina) 6-2 6-0 6-1

Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Marton Fucsovics (Hungary) 7-5 6-4 6-2

Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) beat Henri Laaksonen (Switzerland) 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-4

Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Dmitry Tursunov (Russia) 6-1 6-3 6-3

Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) beat Julien Benneteau (France) 6-3 7-6(8) 2-6 6-2

Lucas Pouille (France) beat Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-6(2)

Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat John Millman (Australia) 6-1 6-3 6-2

Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 6-4 6-2 6-3

Peter Gojowczyk (Germany) beat Marius Copil (Romania) 7-6(5) 2-6 6-3 6-1

Andreas Seppi (Italy) beat Norbert Gombos (Slovakia) 6-2 3-6 6-2 6-1

Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 2-6 7-6(5) 7-6(8) 6-3

Donald Young (US) beat Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) 5-7 6-4 6-4 4-2 (Istomin retired)

Florian Mayer (Germany) beat Viktor Troicki (Serbia) 6-1 0-0 (Troicki retired)

Roberto Bautista (Spain) beat Andreas Haider-Maurer (Austria) 6-3 6-1 6-2

Andy Murray (Britain) beat Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) 6-1 6-4 6-2

Thiago Monteiro (Brazil) beat Andrew Whittington (Australia) 4-6 6-3 7-6(4) 7-6(5)

Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Marco Cecchinato (Italy) 6-2 6-2 6-0

Karen Khachanov (Russia) beat Andrey Kuznetsov (Russia) 7-6(4) 2-6 6-3 1-6 6-2

Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) beat Denis Shapovalov (Canada) 6-4 3-6 6-3 7-6(2)

Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 6-4 7-6(3) 6-1

Benoit Paire (France) beat Rogerio Dutra Silva (Brazil) 6-4 3-6 7-6(10) 6-4

Simone Bolelli (Italy) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 6-3 1-6 6-3 6-4

Sam Querrey (US) beat Thomas Fabbiano (Italy) 7-6(5) 7-5 6-2

Dustin Brown (Germany) beat Joao Sousa (Portugal) 3-6 7-6(5) 6-4 6-4

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat Cameron Norrie (Britain) 6-3 6-2 6-2

Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France) beat Nick Kyrgios (Australia) 6-3 6-4 (Kyrgios retired)

Women's singles:

Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) 6-0 1-6 6-3

Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat Anna Blinkova (Russia) 6-4 5-7 6-2

Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) beat Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 1-6 6-1 6-1

Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) beat Catherine Bellis (US) 3-6 6-2 6-1

Donna Vekic (Croatia) beat Natalia Vikhlyantseva (Russia) 6-7(6) 6-4 6-1

Peng Shuai (China) beat Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) 6-7(5) 6-0 6-4

Ana Konjuh (Croatia) beat Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 6-1 6-4

Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) beat Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) 6-1 7-6(3)

Irina Begu (Romania) beat Naomi Broady (Britain) 6-4 6-2

Heather Watson (Britain) beat Maryna Zanevska (Belgium) 6-1 7-6(5)

Johanna Konta (Britain) beat Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan) 6-2 6-2

Ana Bogdan (Romania) beat Duan Yingying (China) 6-4 6-2

Francoise Abanda (Canada) beat Kurumi Nara (Japan) 6-2 6-4

Jennifer Brady (US) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 6-3 6-1

Madison Brengle (US) beat Richel Hogenkamp (Netherlands) 6-3 6-3

Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) beat Andrea Petkovic (Germany) 6-3 3-6 9-7

Caroline Garcia (France) beat Jana Cepelova (Slovakia) 6-1 6-1

Naomi Osaka (Japan) beat Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)

Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Johanna Larsson (Sweden) 6-3 6-4

Maria Sakkari (Greece) beat Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-4

Carina Witthoeft (Germany) beat Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) 6-3 5-7 8-6

Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat Roberta Vinci (Italy) 7-6(6) 6-2

Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) beat Veronica Cepede Royg (Paraguay) 6-3 6-3

Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) beat Ashleigh Barty (Australia) 7-5 7-6(8)

Francesca Schiavone (Italy) beat Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) 6-1 6-1

Venus Williams (US) beat Elise Mertens (Belgium) 7-6(7) 6-4

Simona Halep (Romania) beat Marina Erakovic (New Zealand) 6-4 6-1

Camila Giorgi (Italy) beat Alize Cornet (France) 5-7 6-4 6-4

Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) beat Irina Khromacheva (Russia) 6-3 6-4

Madison Keys (US) beat Nao Hibino (Japan) 6-4 6-2

Wang Qiang (China) beat Chang Kai-Chen (Taiwan) 6-3 6-4

Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) beat Laura Robson (Britain) 6-4 6-2