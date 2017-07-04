The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) coalition breached the Old City in Syria's Raqqa, the coalition said on Monday.

The advance came after the US-led coalition fired on two small sections of the historic Rafiqah Wall, allowing them to overcome Daesh defences, said Ryan Dillon, spokesperson for the US-led coalition against Daesh.

"The portions targeted were 25-metre sections and will help preserve the remainder of the overall 2,500-metre wall," he said in his Twitter account.

The SDF is an alliance that was formed in 2015 and dominated by the YPG.

YPG is the Syrian extension of PKK, which is listed as a terror organisation by the US, the EU, and NATO.

TRT World's Yasin Eken brings the latest from Gaziantep on Turkey's border with Syria.