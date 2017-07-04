A typhoon slammed into Japan, injuring at least three people and grounding dozens of flights as it brought wind and rain to much of southern Japan.

Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in Nagasaki on the southwestern main island of Kyushu in the morning, packing winds of up to 144 kilometres (89 miles) per hour, Japan's meteorological agency said.

Local officials issued evacuation advisories which affected more than 20,000 people, news reports said.

At least 47 domestic flights were cancelled, affecting around 3,000 passengers, airline companies said. Transport across Kyushu temporarily came to a standstill on Tuesday.

The storm was moving east at a speed of 55 kph and was expected to cut across eastern Japan, including areas surrounding Tokyo, late Tuesday or early Wednesday while losing strength, the agency said.

Television footage from NHK and a report in the Asahi newspaper showed a downed power pole, collapsed scaffolding and an overturned truck.

Last September, Typhoon Lionrock pounded the country, killing 22 people.