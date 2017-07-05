WORLD
2 MIN READ
Xi Jinping meets Merkel before G20 summit
The two leaders talked about strengthening China-EU and China-Germany relations. It is the second stop of Xi's ongoing European tour.
Xi Jinping meets Merkel before G20 summit
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 5, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 5, 2017

Visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday ahead of the G20 summit on Friday. Both leaders discussed strengthening China-EU and China-Germany relations.

It is the second stop of Xi's ongoing European tour, which also took him to Russia.

​Xi said his country supports a "united, stable, prosperous and open" European Union (EU).

Strengthening ties

Xi urged China and Germany, both major trading countries, to support globalisation. He also welcomed German businesses' participation in China's Belt and Road project.

Ties between China and Germany are about to enter a new phase, China's president said after meeting Germany's chancellor, ahead of a G20 summit which is expected to highlight their differences with the US administration on a host of issues.

"Chinese-German relations are now about to have a new start where we need new breakthroughs," said Xi Jinping.

The two countries, which are at odds with US President Donald Trump on climate policy, pledged to work more closely together on trade and aerospace, to progress toward a free trade agreement and also cooperate on development in Africa and in Afghanistan.

The meeting was held at the Max Liebermann Haus near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us