Saudi Arabia says it has received Qatar's response to demands
Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt will discuss Qatar's response to the list of their demands in a meeting in Cairo on Wednesday.
A joint statement issued early on Wednesday morning said Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates would respond to Qatar &quot;in a timely manner.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 5, 2017

The four Arab nations that have cut ties with Qatar will hold talks in Egypt on Wednesday on the Gulf diplomatic crisis, after Doha said their demands were impossible to meet.

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt accuse Qatar of supporting extremism, a charge which it denies.

They gave Qatar an extra 48 hours to meet their ultimatum after an initial 10-day deadline passed on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia said early Wednesday the four had received Qatar's response to the list of demands and that they would respond "at the right time."

TRT World's Soraya Lennie reports from Doha.

Foreign ministers from the four countries that broke off diplomatic and trade relations with Qatar are due to meet in Cairo from 1100 GMT on Wednesday. A press conference is expected afterwards.

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani handed an official response on Monday to Kuwait, which is mediating in the dispute, but its contents have not been disclosed.

On Tuesday Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written reply from Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, the official Qatar News Agency reported.

Doha has said it will not bow to pressure and that the demands seem designed to be rejected.

Sheikh Mohammed told a press conference on Tuesday that the list of demands from the four countries "is unrealistic and is not actionable."

"It's not about terrorism, it's talking about shutting down the freedom of speech," he said.

The demands included Doha ending support for the Muslim Brotherhood, closing broadcaster Al Jazeera, downgrading diplomatic ties with Iran and shutting down a Turkish military base in the peninsula.

Riyadh and its supporters have severed air, sea and ground links with Qatar, cutting off vital routes for imports including food.

They also ordered Qatari citizens to leave their territories and took various steps against Qatari firms and financial institutions.

"Trying to act mature"

Sheikh Mohammed said Doha was looking for a solution to the month-long crisis based on dialogue.

"The state of Qatar has adopted a very constructive attitude since the beginning of the crisis. We are trying to act mature and discuss the matter."

The four countries have suggested further sanctions could be imposed if Doha does not comply.

Riyadh and its allies have also accused Doha of being too close to their regional arch-rival Iran.

The crisis has raised concerns of growing instability in the region, home to some of the world's largest energy exporters and key Western allies who host US military bases.

Qatar's gas riches have transformed it in recent years into one of the world's wealthiest countries, a major international investor and a regional player that will host the 2022 football World Cup.

Qatar has also pursued a more independent foreign policy than many of its neighbours, who tend to follow the lead of regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia.

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Tuesday it was "premature" to discuss what further action might be taken against Qatar.

Any measures that are taken will be "within the framework of international law," Sheikh Abdullah said.

"Any independent state has the right to take measures against any party," he added, urging Doha to listen to "the voice of reason and wisdom."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
