A company in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico,is preparing to launch an electric motorised surfboard which can rise up above water and reach top speeds of 40 km/h.

Nick Leason, the co-founder of the company Lift Foils which creates the boards named eFoil, said that he sees them being used in calm bodies of water such as inland waterways.

The 13.6kg boards run on batteries and can cruise at 24 km/h for nearly one hour.

It uses hydrofoil technology to raise the board above the water as it travels.

Leason said he expects the eFoil boards, for which he has so far received "a couple hundred orders," to be released by the end of summer with a price tag of $12,000.

TRT World'sAbed Ahmed reports.