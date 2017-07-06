WORLD
2 MIN READ
ICC says South Africa had duty to arrest Sudan's Bashir
International Criminal Court judges decline to refer South Africa to the UN Security Council for not arresting and handing Sudan's president over to the Hague for war crimes and genocide in Darfur province.
ICC says South Africa had duty to arrest Sudan's Bashir
Sudan's President Bashir (C), stands between Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi (L) and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Jordan. Rights groups criticised Jordan for welcoming Bashir despite an arrest warrant for war crimes, March 29, / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 6, 2017

South Africa violated its obligations to the International Criminal Court (ICC) by failing to arrest Sudan's President Omar Hassan al Bashir when he visited in 2015, the court's judges said in a ruling on Thursday.

However, the war crimes court judges declined to refer South Africa to the UN Security Council over the matter.

They said South African courts had already censured the government for its failure in Bashir's case.

Presiding judge Cuno Tarfusser, reading a summary of the ruling, said a referral to the UN or the court's own governing body was "not an effective way to obtain cooperation."

War crimes

Bashir, who came to power in Sudan in a 1989 coup backed by the military and religious groups, was charged with genocide and crimes against humanity in 2008 over the deaths and persecution of ethnic groups in the Darfur province between 2003 and 2008.

He denies the charges and continues to travel abroad.

Though Sudan is not a member of the ICC, the court has jurisdiction there due to a 2005 UN Security Council resolution that referred the conflict to the Hague court.

The judges said both South Africa and Sudan have an obligation to arrest Bashir and hand him over to The Hague for trial.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us