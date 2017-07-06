Police found four young children and their father apparently stabbed to death in a home outside Atlanta. The mother was taken into custody early Thursday.

A woman inside the house called police at 4:47 am Thursday to report a stabbing and officers answering the call found the five bodies inside, police said in a statement.

The woman was detained by police after the bodies were found inside the home in Loganville, Gwinnett County police Corporal Michele Pihera told reporters at the scene.

The police issued a statement calling her a "suspect" in the deaths, but no charges have been filed.

"She was quickly taken into custody and right now she's at Gwinnett County Police Headquarters being interviewed," Pihera said.

"Right now we believe we have everybody involved in this crime," Pihera said, not wanting people in the community to think that a dangerous person is at large.

Early indications are that a knife was used to attack the five, though a medical examiner will make the final determination about the cause of death, she said.

A fifth child was found alive but seriously injured inside the home, police said in a statement.

The wife and mother of the victims has not been identified and police have not said whether she was injured.

All the children were under 10, and their father was in his 30s, said police.

Police did not say whether the woman who placed the call was the same person they are now interviewing.

A motive wasn't immediately known.