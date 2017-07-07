WORLD
4 MIN READ
Iraqi army says Daesh families have joined Mosul fight
Senior Iraqi army officer Lt Gen Sami al Aridi says female Daesh fighters have joined the battle while children are being used as human shields in the fight for Daesh's last bastion in Mosul.
Iraqi army says Daesh families have joined Mosul fight
Daesh's use of human shields has repeatedly slowed Iraqi military advances throughout the nearly nine-month offensive. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 7, 2017

Female Daesh militants are firing on their forces and using children as human shields as the terrorist group defends its last sliver of Mosul's Old City, an Iraqi commander said late on Thursday.

The militants' use of human shields has repeatedly slowed Iraqi military advances throughout the nearly nine-month offensive to retake the country's second-largest city.

"The women are fighting with their children right beside them," Lt Gen Sami al Aridi said. "It's making us hesitant to use air strikes, to advance. If it weren't for this, we could be finished in just a few hours."

"For a child, even if his father is a criminal, what has he done?" Aridi said. "At the same time, my men are still taking casualties. We had 14 wounded today already."

TRT World's Nicole Johnston, who's reporting from West Mosul, said that civilians are bearing the maximum brunt of this conflict.

"Daesh on last legs"

Daesh are "on their last legs" in Mosul and the Syrian city of Raqqa, a Canadian army commander said.

"We've certainly maintained the pressure on them. The Iraqi Security Forces and our partners in Syria have been nothing short of amazing in their ability to continue to keep the pressure on ISIL to the point where it's incapable of reinforcing from one side to another," David Anderson, Brigadier General of the Canadian army said.

"The simultaneity of this has been pretty awesome."

Women have also carried out suicide bombings against Iraqi forces. Three female suicide bombers hiding among fleeing civilians killed at least three soldiers over the past week.

It's unclear how many civilians remain in the militants' last enclave, but the UN says some 2,000 to 3,500 people have been fleeing on a daily basis.

$1 billion required to repair basic infrastructure in Mosul

Daesh captured the entire city in a matter of days in the summer of 2014, when they swept across northern and central Iraq. Iraqi forces, with the help of a US-led coalition, have since retaken most of that territory, and view Mosul as a decisive battle.

Once Mosul has gone, Daesh's territory in Iraq will be limited to areas west and south of the city where some tens of thousands of civilians live, and it is expected to keep up asymmetric attacks across the country.

The battle to retake Mosul has already forced 870,000 people from their homes, according to the UN.

The UN predicts it will cost more than $1 billion to repair basic infrastructure in Mosul.

The offensive has damaged thousands of structures in Mosul's Old City and destroyed nearly 500 buildings, satellite imagery released by the UN on Thursday showed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us