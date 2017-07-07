WORLD
3 MIN READ
Attacks in Egypt's Sinai kill at least 60
At least 23 soldiers were killed and around 26 more injured by the two deadly car bombs that ripped through army checkpoints in northern Sinai. The military claimed to have killed 40 assailants in retaliatory action.
Attacks in Egypt's Sinai kill at least 60
The car bombings were followed by heavy gunfire from dozens of masked militants on foot. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 7, 2017

At least 26 Egyptian soldiers were killed or wounded on Friday in attacks on several checkpoints in Sinai that included car bombings, according to a statement released by the military.

The military added that in retaliation, it had killed 40 assailants in North Sinai, where Daesh is leading a deadly insurgency.

An Egyptian security sources said at least 23 soldiers were killed and around 26 more injured by the two deadly car bombs that ripped through army checkpoints in northern Sinai on Friday.

The two cars exploded on a road outside the border city of Rafah. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

They said the attack happened when two deadly car bombs ripped through army checkpoints in the southern Rafah village of el-Barth. It was followed immediately by heavy gunfire from dozens of masked militants on foot.

The dead included a high-ranking special forces officer, Colonel Ahmed el-Mansi, and at least 20 others were wounded in the attack.

Sirens of ambulances were heard from a distance as they rushed to the site of the attack.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to speak to the media.

Army spokesman Tamer el-Rifai declined to comment immediately.

Daesh suspected

No group claimed immediate responsibility for the attack. However, Egypt in recent years has been battling a stepped-up insurgency in northern Sinai, mainly by militants from a Daesh-affiliated group.

Over the past months, Daesh has focused its attacks on Egypt's Christian minority and carried out at least four deadly attacks that killed dozens, prompting President Abdel Fattah el Sissi to declare a state of emergency in the country.

The Sinai branch of the Daesh group appears to be the most resilient outside Syria and Iraq, where the so-called caliphate is witnessing its demise in those countries.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us